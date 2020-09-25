The Purity of Starch

Betrayal or spark, I cannot refuse this

course. One look, the merest touch,

and I imagine lips and inverted

hearts, and books lying open on

pine stumps, caught in a wavering

dream of wildflowers and perfumed

hair, of short nights and tangled

sheets, the lemon-half moon hovering

overhead. This is too much. It is never

enough. I want the purity of heavy starch,

the stillness of sanctity, of certainty

in discretion and falsehood strummed

true. I want this flaw healed. I want

skin on skin, tongue to tongue, and

unuttered words seared through flesh

and into bone in that chamber where

everything is nothing, and implication

drills deeper than truth, truer than love,

and only we remain hidden at its core.

But today’s rain carries warnings

of rising waters and wreckage washed

downstream, and as I listen to recordings

of your voice, because that is what I have

today, I sip coffee and wait, knowing

the emptying begins in this moment, now.

* * *

I wrote this poem just over two years ago. Today we’re getting married…