How to Be a Malacologist by Stephanie L. Harper (HOW TO Series)

Silver Birch Press

How to Be a Malacologist

by Stephanie L. Harper

Remember when

your child’s heart led your head

like a garden snail’s head leads its footed belly.

Think back to when you were seven

& your adopted pet / school project, Kiddo,

gnawed away at a slice of banana on a glass slide

as you watched, thunderstruck, from beneath him

(find out on Wikipedia that he was using his radula

a structure akin to a tongue used by mollusks to feed).

Recall how proud you were of Kiddo when he not only lost

the school snail race, but redefined it, by turning around

at the half-way point, staying in his own lane, & crossing

the start-line before any of the other snails reached the finish.

Wonder why your teacher didn’t mention anything about Kiddo

& his compatriots being hermaphrodites, or how (if they chose)

they could all be both father &…