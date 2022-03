The Sky Withholds

night. In this event I breathe alone, one entity hoarding

space. And to where do shadows retreat under moonless skies?

I sit among the cedars and mourn my life’s dogs. Dark memory,

raven nights layered upon days, trailing more memories, white

after black. We regard their appeal, their limitless reach into

other systems and the fissures between thought and action,

dawn and closure.

* * * *

“The Sky Withholds” was first published in Bright Sleep in July 2017.