Summer 1966: After France & Remembering Bobby,

Who One Day Would Learn to Multiply and Divide,

Write Love Poems, Define Home, Fight Unfairly and

Live with as Much Gusto as a 7-Year Old. Perhaps.

From left coast to right, or the wide arc between,

which place claimed you? In New York you marveled

at the building’s backs scratched by clouds, and all your

pale cousins in Baltimore spoke strangely and couldn’t fathom

your nuclear family’s private lingo, while the drive to Texas

and its red ants and iced tea blossomed into adventures between

pages in the back seat of the VW bug. By the second week you

learned that Texans sweat as much as the French, and swear even

more, that you couldn’t fight one twin without taking on the other,

sometimes both at once. There was no question of fairness then,

just brotherhood, but the librarian would slip you the choicest

donated fiction, and you played baseball every day in the vacant lot

until sundown called the players home to black and white body

counts and cigarette commercials on the three channels received.

Sometimes you lay in bed under the half-light of the whirring

fan blades, and dreamt of heroes and ornithopters, zebras

and the scent of chocolate chip cookies in the oven. Other nights

you wondered how words could rest so calmly on one page yet

explode off the next, or why a man would climb a tower in Austin

to kill fourteen people when opportunities for mayhem and murder

burgeoned across the sea. Wasn’t living a matter of simple

subtraction? One by one the days parted and you walked through

that dwindling heat, eyes squinting, questions in hand, emerging

fifty years later having suffered additions and division and the

cruelties of love and success, honor and truth, still asking why

and how, home or house, where it went, your shoulders slumping

under the heft of those beautiful, terrible summers stacked high

like so many life-gatherings of unread books awaiting a bonfire.

This was first published in theSilver Birch Press “Moving” series, and an earlier version titled “Bonjour, Texas” appeared on the blog A Holistic Journey.