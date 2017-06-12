New Work By Robert Okaji!

Posted on

Hey! Word is getting out. Thank you, Daniel.

I Am Daniel Schnee

Okaji Image

FROM EVERY MOMENT A SECOND
Robert Okaji
Finishing Line Press
pending: 2017
★★★★★

Hi.

I am excited to inform you that Robert Okaji’s new collection of poems (From Every Moment A Second) is coming soon via pre-order, and I will have the honour of posting the first review of it. This new work is a real gem… so come back Wednesday, June 14th and find out just why I give it 5 stars out of 5.

See you soon!

12 thoughts on “New Work By Robert Okaji!

