My New Chapbook to be Published by Finishing Line Press

From Every Moment a Second
The prepublication sales period for my new chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, begins tomorrow, June 13, and runs through August 11. The book’s tentative release date is October 6. Please note: prepublication sales determine the print run, which means this stage is crucial in terms of how many copies will be printed and how many copies I’ll receive as payment. So if you feel inclined to help, and are able, please order your copy during this period. I will post the order link when it becomes available.
Many thanks to the members of this blog community for supporting my writing. I sit alone in my shack to write, but you are there with me, just a keyboard away. I am truly grateful for your wisdom and humor and willingness to help me traverse the strange and wonderful worlds of poetry and publication.
Congratulations, Bob!
Thanks, Cate. It’s such a pleasure to have another chapbook coming out.
Watching for that order form …
Thanks, Jazz. It was supposed to be up today, but no such luck. Maybe later. I’ve been monitoring. 🙂
Congratulations!
Thank you, Andrew!
You’re welcome.
SO EXCITED! 😀
Me too! Still haven’t seen the cover, but they say I’ll get the art tomorrow. I hope it’s early!
I’m dying to see what they did for the cover, too!
Oh, yes!
So happy for you, Bob! Ahem….the moment you’ve been waiting for? Couldn’t resist!
Thanks, Lynne! There are so many of those moments! 😃
Good lad & glad to be on the other end. i can’t wait to read it.
Thanks, Daniel. It’s always gratifying to learn that it’s actually going to happen!
i bet it is.
Amazing! Congrats 🙏
Thanks very much, Maryum!
You’re welcome 🙂
Congratulations, Robert!
Thanks, Tre. Much appreciated!
You are most welcome.
Gah! I have to wait til tomorrow? 🙂
Ha! If only I could rush the publisher. Alas, they listen to me about as well as the Chihuahuas.
♡
It appears to be happening, Candice!
W-wait! You get your own shack?!?
Doesn’t everyone? We considered buying a larger house, but realized that building a backyard poetry shack made much more sense, especially since our house was paid off and we didn’t want another mortgage. I am incredibly fortunate to have been able to do this.
Congratulations! So happy for you, and I will be ordering shortly. By the way, I got an email the other day saying they are running 5 weeks behind. So cool that you have a poetry shack!
Thanks, Luanne! Let’s hope they make up for lost ground. It’s a small but comfortable shack. I spend most of my daylight hours there.
You are lucky to have it!
Don’t I know it!
I am so excited for you! Best of luck with this, Robert!
Thank you, Tanya.
Congratulations. May it take your poetry into many new hands and heads.
Thanks very much, Ellen. Another short step…
Congratulations! Three cheers for great poetry, for you are a wonderful poet.
You are too kind, A.M. Thank you!
Best wishes, Robert, for the success of your book. I began blogging a few years ago and was hugely encouraged when a poet like you became a follower of my humble output.
Thanks, Dermott. We’re all in the same boat here, so to speak, searching for readers.
Thought I’d commented but internet on the train must have hijacked it. Congrats- I’d like a copy! Also, in the other comment I said thanks for being a great support and inspiration here on WordPress 😊
Mek! Thank you! Not just for your kind comments, but for your support and good humor. You always brighten my day.
Aww thanks Bob, and you’re welcome 😊
The reason we live….to share the words of truth to those who hear…..congrats Robert!
Thanks very much, Susan.
