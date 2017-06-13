My New Chapbook to be Published by Finishing Line Press

From Every Moment a Second

The prepublication sales period for my new chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, begins tomorrow, June 13, and runs through August 11. The book’s tentative release date is October 6. Please note:  prepublication sales determine the print run, which means this stage is crucial in terms of how many copies will be printed and how many copies I’ll receive as payment. So if you feel inclined to help, and are able, please order your copy during this period. I will post the order link when it becomes available.

Many thanks to the members of this blog community for supporting my writing. I sit alone in my shack to write, but you are there with me, just a keyboard away. I am truly grateful for your wisdom and humor and willingness to help me traverse the strange and wonderful worlds of poetry and publication.

    Doesn't everyone? We considered buying a larger house, but realized that building a backyard poetry shack made much more sense, especially since our house was paid off and we didn't want another mortgage. I am incredibly fortunate to have been able to do this.

  Congratulations! So happy for you, and I will be ordering shortly. By the way, I got an email the other day saying they are running 5 weeks behind. So cool that you have a poetry shack!

