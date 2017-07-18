weighing a voice between the words of a poem

rivrvlogr

cadence does not march here,

flows instead,

nuance in its delivery

drawing a bridge between

the hidden

and what is known

life

encompassed by the world

and its subtleties

Hear Robert Okaji read his poetry, and understand. Not yet tagged or categorized as a recording, but just as exemplary, is “The Resonance of No,” from his forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for pre-publication order at Finishing Line Press.