weighing a voice between the words of a poem

I am grateful once again to Ken Gierke. The debt keeps piling higher!

Robert Okajicadence does not march here,
flows instead,
nuance in its delivery

drawing a bridge between
the hidden
and what is known

life
encompassed by the world
and its subtleties

Hear Robert Okaji read his poetry, and understand. Not yet tagged or categorized as a recording, but just as exemplary, is “The Resonance of No,” from his forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for pre-publication order at Finishing Line Press.

