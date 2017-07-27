In Case You’re Wondering, the Order Link for My New Chapbook is Still Up

From Every Moment a Second
The prepublication sales period for my new chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, runs through August 11, with a tentative release date of October 6. Please note: prepublication sales determine the print run, which means this stage is crucial in terms of how many copies will be printed and the number of copies I’ll receive as payment. So if you feel inclined to help, and are able, please purchase your copy during this period. Order here.
Many thanks to the members of this blog community for supporting my writing. I sit alone in my shack to write, but you are there with me, just a keyboard away. I am truly grateful for your wisdom and humor and willingness to help me traverse the strange and wonderful worlds of poetry and publication.
Congratulations! I love the title and cover image. You are a wonderful poet and I wish you health, happiness and success. Salvatore.
Thank you, Salvatore! I haven’t quite determined what success is in poetry, except the ability to write every day. But health and happiness are mine!
Success in poetry is being named Robert Okaji and simply writing anything at all…as you are a veritable gold mine of endless insights… desu ne!
Sometimes success can be measured in deep breaths. One after the other!
Can’t wait for my copy to arrive! 🙂
Thanks, Carrie. Me, too! It would be nice to have it in hand.
Not wondering… have ordered it!
Thank you, sir! Much appreciated.
I’ve loved reading your poems Bob and shall try to order from the UK. Love to you and Lissa, not forgetting Apple and Ozzie
Patsy! Thank you so much, from the entire pack!
