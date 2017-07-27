In Case You’re Wondering, the Order Link for My New Chapbook is Still Up

From Every Moment a Second

The prepublication sales period for my new chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, runs through August 11, with a tentative release date of October 6. Please note: prepublication sales determine the print run, which means this stage is crucial in terms of how many copies will be printed and the number of copies I’ll receive as payment. So if you feel inclined to help, and are able, please purchase your copy during this period. Order here.

Many thanks to the members of this blog community for supporting my writing. I sit alone in my shack to write, but you are there with me, just a keyboard away. I am truly grateful for your wisdom and humor and willingness to help me traverse the strange and wonderful worlds of poetry and publication.