ICYMI, the Order Link for My New Chapbook is Still Up

From Every Moment a Second

We’ve entered the final week of the prepublication sales period for my new chapbook, From Every Moment a Second. If you intended to order during this period, but haven’t yet (the dog ate your homework, you had to wash your hair, poetry? you’re kidding, right?), time’s running out. Order here.

Many thanks to the members of this blog community for supporting my writing. I sit alone in my shack to write, but you are there with me, just a keyboard away. I am truly grateful for your wisdom, humor and willingness to help me traverse the strange and wonderful worlds of poetry and publication.