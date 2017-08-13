Day 10/30 of the Tupelo 30/30 Project (20170810)

Words and Feathers

one moment i stand framed in metal

the next the air takes me

i throw myself at the ground….

——

Want to read more? You can. My poem while skydiving, i contemplate the inner ear, stalactites, the half-life of monamine oxidase inhibitors, why i consistently burn my bacon, and whether the chute will open is available to read at the Tupelo 30/30 project page. Check it out like a book from the library.

This prompt is brought to you by the incomparable Robert Okaji. Please go and absorb his site O at the Edges. You will become a better poet, a better reader, nay, a better person, through osmosis.

Please note: Robert supplied the above title and also requested a typed copy of his poem AND an audio recording. I will record the poem before the weekend is out and post a second time, because that’s how I…