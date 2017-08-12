Wind
That it shudders through
and presages an untimely end,
that it transforms the night’s
body and leaves us
breathless and wanting,
petals strewn about,
messenger and message in one,
corporeal hosts entwined,
that it moves, that it blends,
that it withdraws and returns without
remorse, without forethought, that it
increases, expands, subtracts,
renders, imposes and releases
in one quick breath, saying
I cannot feel but I touch,
I cannot feel
“Wind” first appeared in Blue Hour Magazine and is included in my first chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.
Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for reblogging!
LikeLike
Tks 4 u
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stoic, yet wistful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But not untouchable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your words have given shape to the wind — beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Carrie. The wind seems to shape itself, and the words follow.
LikeLike
your poetical description of wind is excellent and the choice of words is good.
would be glad if you leave comments for my poem THE RAINS .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
welcome
LikeLike
That it would forfeit in a single exhalation the entirety of its might to expel its one, defining lack… Yes, that is the awesome and tragic song we hear in the rafters, and hope to live another day to remember, and embody with our own voice (that is, if we know “resonance” when it touches us…😉).
Beautimous!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It certainly resonates in my house! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I click like, but feel so much more 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Diana.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Curtsy 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice one. The tree look amazing
http//:apostlespeaks.wordpress.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. It is an interesting tree. I found the photo on morguefile.com.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay
LikeLike
A great poem, touching my very soul, right now, blowing a bloody gale down here !!
LikeLike
Delicious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLike
very powerful ending – (cannot feel) and the photo with the blooms around matches the words sound for sound..
LikeLike