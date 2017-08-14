in which i make good on a promise to deliver the audio equivalent of the wild kingdom’s fight club, complete with badgers

Listen to Charles Payne’s recording of the 30-30 poem he so gracefully conjured from the challenging mess I provided.

They said I was mad. Mad! But I told them I would do it.

Here is my audio recording of my poem “while skydiving, i contemplate the inner ear, stalactites, the half-life of monamine oxidase inhibitors, why i consistently burn my bacon, and whether the chute will open” which you can read (in less time that you took to read that title) at Tupelo’s 30/30 Project page.
Look for Day 10 and the longest title on the page.

Part of the deal was that I would include an audio recording for Robert Okaji in exchange for his sponsoring (and titling) this poem. You can see his site here.

