Boxcar
Whose voice lingers
among the gathered stones,
raised then lowered as if
to ensnare followers?
This is not the issue.
Nor should we speak of paper
shuddering in the wind
and the dense glare of shovels
in the night underfoot.
Pray that the road continues
beyond the next curve
or increment of time.
Trust in motion,
the reticence of trees.
“Boxcars” first appeared here in November 2015. It had been moldering in a folder for three decades when I uncovered it. I have no idea what originally sparked it.
Great post Robert. I just loved your thoughts so much !! 😊
Thank you, Abhijith!
This is great. 🌟
Thank you!
I had that rolling feeling, especially the line “beyond the next curve or increment of time”
Thank you, Ivor. I hope you’re not prone to motion sickness. 🙂
Haha, sea-sickness
I’ve managed to avoid such illness. Knock on wood…
And here I thought I was the only one who had folders of moldering poems… Glad you dusted it off, Robert.
There aren’t as many as there used to be…
Beautiful! Oh so haunting
Thank you, Allie. Much appreciated.
Really enjoyed this Robert, some very poignant imagery! Can’t wait to read more.
I’m so pleased you liked it, Fred. Thank you.
I’ve been considering how time travels. I hadn’t thought of trains, but of course it does. (K)
