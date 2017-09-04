John Ashbery: Life is a Dream

Vox Populi

A talent for self-realization

will get you only as far as the vacant lot

next to the lumber yard, where they have rollcall.

My name begins with an A,

so is one of the first to be read off.

I am wondering where to stand – could that group of three

or four others be the beginning of the line?

Before I have the chance to find out, a rodent-like

man pushes at my shoulders. “It’s that way,” he hisses. “Didn’t they teach you anything at school? That a photograph

of anything can be real, or maybe not? The corner of the stove,

a cloud of midges at dusk-time.”

I know I’ll have a chance to learn more

later on. Waiting is what’s called for, meanwhile.

It’s true that life can be anything, but certain things

definitely aren’t it. This gloved hand,

for instance, that glides

so securely into mine…