Being Neither End nor Beginning, I Look to the Earth

Or the sky’s red haze, scattered in past particles,

enhanced. The goings, the matters. The truest lies.

May we roll in reverse towards the future?

This ladder curves into the horizon, blending faith

with history, with solid and liquid. With gas.

I have bled on her rails and taken myself

hostage. I have returned rain to air. I am rendered

like never-turning wheels, fixed in space,

guided by friction and soured prayer; oxidation

consumes me. Sleepless among evergreens,

we pledge vigilance and note the absence of candor.

Somewhere water flows, but not here, today.

“Trem Abandonado” by Rafael Vianna Croffi

(https://www.flickr.com/photos/rvc/29472173566)

The last of three poems launched from this painting.