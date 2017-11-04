The “Hidden” Secret of The Creative Process: Part Two.

Dr. Daniel Schnee

即興道

In Part One of this series I discussed how creating fine art in a specific location, combined with endlessly repeated habit, has consistently been the best possible scenario for creating one’s best work (as proven in the lives of the great painters, musicians, writers, playwrights, and so on down through time). Where and when we create is more important than what and how. You will face as many moments of great creativity as indecision and doubt. But you and I maximize our chances for our best work and ideas to arise… when we are consistently in our own ideal location, at the right time.

Now, as my readers are as creatively varied as possible, I cannot give all of you relevant info on your individual arts. I am not that gifted. But, what I can do is suggest creative practices that can be done by anyone, resulting in greater…