While Walking My Dog’s Ghost
I spot a baby rabbit
lying still in a clump of grass
no wider than my hand.
It quivers, but I pretend
not to have seen, for fear
that the dog, ghost or not,
will frighten and chase it
into the brush, beyond
its mother’s range,
perhaps to become lost
and thirsty, malnourished,
filthy, desperate, much
like the dog when we
found each other that hot,
dry evening so long ago.
This first appeared here in September 2016.
Queensland Heeler?
Yep. They’re called blue heelers here, but they’re the same Australian cattle dog.
My favorite dog who ever owned me was named Mariah. She was a Queensland Heeler not much different in appearance than yours. She came into my life for nearly 17 years. The smartest dog I’ve ever known. We use to run 10-15 miles every other day and play Frisbee and surf together. (She was on front of the board of course.) Thank you for the wonderful flood of memories evoked.
Impressive.
Thank you, Edward.
Lovely Bob. Is Lissa okay? Not heard for a while. Book ordered and waiting with bated breath x
Thanks, Patsy. Lissa’s fine. She promises an email within 24 hours. The book’s publication was delayed, but it should be released by mid-month. I hope!
A lovely short story in poetry, Bob.
Thanks, Cate. Dogs certainly spark poems and stories!
Ah sweet story there….
❤
Thank you!
Oh, how a random sight can return an unlikely thought that makes perfect sense.
You never know what’ll pop up on a walk!
Reblogged this on Crazy Pasta Child and commented:
Fantastic!
Thanks for reblogging.
Sentimental and sweet 💞
Thank you Anita. Dogs get all the credit!
Anytime Robert 😇
Love, love, love
Thank you, Lorelai!
poignant
Thank you, Maureen. Dogs have that effect.
sometimes the only word I can think of is
‘awesome’
This one truly is!
Thank you!
Oh Robert, you’ve got me teary, haha, little Lily wasn’t much bigger than rabbit….. It’s been a tough week without my girl, her presence is everywhere……
Even tho he’s been gone three years, Jackboy and I still walk together and have philosophical discussions…
Yes, I understand that, ♡♡
I suspected you would. 🙂
Love the poem. Baby bunnies are really cute! I thought your poem was going to be about walking your dog that had died and you were just imagining that he was with you! (<:
Very touching
Poignant. It made me a bit teary-eyed.
After my daughter’s much-beloved cat died suddenly when she was a senior in high school, she and I seemed to feel his ghost. . .
