Japanese Gardens

file3011293816499

Japanese Gardens

how natural the
lines falling so
purely as if

with a single
stroke we walk
through the opening

and see space
the white center
composed of sand

and gravel later
a gate opens
to another garden

its lantern and
stone so carelessly
arranged so deliberate

file3041292222348

“Japanese Gardens” first appeared here in January 2015.

Japanese Gardens

