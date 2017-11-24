Japanese Gardens
how natural the
lines falling so
purely as if
with a single
stroke we walk
through the opening
and see space
the white center
composed of sand
and gravel later
a gate opens
to another garden
its lantern and
stone so carelessly
arranged so deliberate
“Japanese Gardens” first appeared here in January 2015.
“so carelessly
arranged so deliberate”
Because the process requires no thought, being organic.
Or a lot of thought, to appear organic. 😃
Beautiful. There is an excellent Japanese garden in a city near me – I’m going to have to go visit.
Thanks for sharing.
There’s nothing so peaceful as a good Japanese garden!
Robert I loved this piece thanks for sharing
I’m so pleased you like it. Thank you!
So beautiful!
Thank you, Mita. Much appreciated.
Sort of like walking through a time warp of water from one life to the next! Beautiful poem, Robert.
Thanks, Dwight!
