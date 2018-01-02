Letter from the Other Side of Halfway

SLHARPERPOETRY

For Robert Okaji

Dear Bob: In one of my former incarnations

as a starving, family-less, twenty-something Grad

Student, well before the advent of emails & texting,

when handwritten sentiments on stationery were still

in vogue, I certainly sent my share of “Dear Bob Letters.”

The recipients thereof, on the whole a far cry from being

remotely “Bob-like,” included a number of real posers,

some of whom now strut & crow on Facebook like

the ancient, hoary roosters (read: cocks) they clearly are.

As for the others (more of them than you might imagine),

they’re all dead, several by their own hands, even—a stone-

cold statistic (the seeming synchronicity of which is tough

to ignore) I frequently grapple with, sorting through conjured,

a posteriori details & associated, surreal imagery by day, &

chasing after egotistical ghosts in my über-symbolic dreams

by night, always with the conviction that some message for me