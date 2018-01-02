New Year

Posted on by

tea


New Year

How transparent you’ve become:
even the leaves blow through

your pockets, and penitents
line up, awaiting the latest word.

Those who have, fear the most.
Each day collapses under its own

weight, rising again into the new.
Surgery brooks no illusions;

this house, too, will fail.
Owning little, I pour tea and wait.

bench

“New Year” first appeared here on January 1, 2017.

17 thoughts on “New Year

  6. If you are pouring a cup of tea, I’ll have a lemon and ginger one thanks Robert, Happy New Year, and may 2018 be kind to you, Cheers, as I toast a glass of port to you !!… (Clink, clink)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s