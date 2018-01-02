New Year
How transparent you’ve become:
even the leaves blow through
your pockets, and penitents
line up, awaiting the latest word.
Those who have, fear the most.
Each day collapses under its own
weight, rising again into the new.
Surgery brooks no illusions;
this house, too, will fail.
Owning little, I pour tea and wait.
“New Year” first appeared here on January 1, 2017.
The best! All the best!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Linda. Yes, all the best!
LikeLike
Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Andrew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Year, Robert!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And to you, Annie.
LikeLike
Mind if I join you? All my best wishes for this year, RO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You must! And to you, Sunshine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Year! And I will have a cup too…(K)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Kerfe, and Happy New Year. I’m having coffee at this moment, but will switch to tea later.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like my day. Although this cold weather really pulls me to the comfort of tea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are pouring a cup of tea, I’ll have a lemon and ginger one thanks Robert, Happy New Year, and may 2018 be kind to you, Cheers, as I toast a glass of port to you !!… (Clink, clink)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ivor. Pouring now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good man, my ports finished.
LikeLike
Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And to you!
LikeLike