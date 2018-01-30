Tim Miller: Bone Antler Stone

Read these poems by Tim Miller in The High Window!

The High Window

In today’s High Window preview we are continuing the archeological theme we explored in last week’s feature via the work of Wendy Pratt.  Tim Miller is an American  poet whose poems has previously appeared in the THW#4 in December 6, 2016 and, like Wendy he is fascinated by archeology. In fact, both poets have written poems about Star Carr.  We are pleased to announce also that The High Window will publishing Tim’s new collection, Bone Antler Stone in the course of 2018.

Bone Antler Stone covers nearly forty thousand years of European history, from the painted caves of Spain and France to Celtic and other contact with Rome and Greece. In between are poems on early ice age villages, funerary practices and burials, as well as on ritual and artistic life, poems on gods and goddesses and the elements, and on their axes, shields, figurines, calendar discs, and cauldrons…

