What Are You Going To Do (Cento)
Not everything can be set to music,
you have to understand that.
If I went to the end of the street,
would I be at the center of myself?
Now ends. Now begins.
Still, we sing the same songs;
we live in the sound – no love
of miracle or numbers helps.
I wonder if my body
is outline. A far point rendezvous.
A smoke plume taken, but not
into a hot, dark mouth.
Or perhaps it never had a name.
Bruising’s not the end of it.
* * *
Credits: Maggie Smith, Michael Chitwood, Carol Frost, CM Burroughs, Aimee Nezhukumatathil, Dan Beachy-Quick, Willis Barnstone, Lauren Camp, Ruth Ellen Kocher, Maggie Smith, Lawrence Raab, Natasha Saje.
“What Are You Going To Do” was drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo 30-30 challenge, and was published in the February 2017 issue of Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art.
Firm believer in the healing tones of music. I love this:we live in the sound – no love of miracle or numbers helps.-so good!
These lines just begged to be put together. 🙂
What am I going to do then? Bob, I’m gonna sing. !
As am I!
Having kind of been in writing limbo…this is a beautiful piece to breathe in and remember to live once more.
Inhale the music, Heather! I was thinking about you just last night, wondering how you were doing. 🙂
