Wallace Stevens: Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird

So much has happened in the century since this was first published, yet it remains fresh.
Among twenty snowy mountains,
The only moving thing
Was the eye of the blackbird.
II
I was of three minds,
Like a tree
In which there are three blackbirds.
III
The blackbird whirled in the autumn winds.
It was a small part of the pantomime.
IV
A man and a woman
Are one.
A man and a woman and a blackbird
Are one.
V
I do not know which to prefer,
The beauty of inflections
Or the beauty of innuendoes,
The blackbird whistling
Or just after.
VI
Icicles filled the long window
With barbaric glass.
The shadow of the blackbird
Crossed it, to and fro.
The mood
Traced in the shadow
An indecipherable cause.
VII
O thin men of Haddam,
Why do you imagine golden birds?
Do you not see how the blackbird
Walks around the feet
Of the women about you?
Fresh indeed. This is such a wonderful poem. I had the chance, two years ago, to teach it among other poems to a group of freshmen. Some tuned out, but quite a few were entranced. Perhaps I planted some seeds….
How I wish I’d been introduced to poetry with a poem such as this!
I know! I didn’t encounter it until grad school.
One of my all-time favorite poems.
Same here. Stevens still speaks to me. More than ever!
And funny but while I’m not nearly as old as the poem, it is a bit frightening to think that it is a Century old. Century is such a big word.
And yes, it is still very fresh.
I know what you mean. I was browsing one of my shelves the other day, and realized that I’d achieved an age that some of the poets on it – James Wright, Berryman, Richard Hugo – never reached. How the hell did that happen?
Beautifully entrancing, thank you Robert for presenting this marvelous piece.
