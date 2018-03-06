Dobie’s Desk

Posted on by

Dobie’s Desk

Sitting at this desk, I wonder
whose words will emerge

from the stained wood,
its whorls and cracked surface

detailing a specific language
of the inert and precious.

Earlier I rapped the cistern
to verify water level,

and a week ago startled
a cottonmouth sunning its lengthy

self at the crossing. The door
just blew open, perhaps,

or a ghost wished to offer its
voice, neither malice

nor approval imbedded
in the gesture. History

shadows me despite my best
efforts. I walk, drink water,

write, think of friends left
behind or gone ahead,

reading between the grains
and dark spaces, looking for rain

in the blue, for light and benediction
and the secret poetry of furniture.

21 thoughts on “Dobie’s Desk

  2. Another contemplative beauty, Bob. I especially like “the secret poetry of furniture.” I treasure a rough-hewn primitive table scarred — or perhaps valorized — by the pattern tracing wheel of a long-ago seamstress.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  4. aww, this makes me think of you, sitting at your desk, in a quiet corner, wishing to find a spark of flow, upon which you can transfer the feeling onto screen, for US, your faithful readers, who know that we will be touched by you in our deep sense, similar to what lies in yours.

    p.s. that is a marvelous desk. wish I had one like that.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  8. I’m sitting at my desk, listening to the music of, Until The Ribbon Breaks, a new experience in sound for me, rhythmically enjoyable, reading your words, weaving a tune like a bird on a wire, and I’ll save the song for my evening muse.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s