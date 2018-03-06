Dobie’s Desk
Sitting at this desk, I wonder
whose words will emerge
from the stained wood,
its whorls and cracked surface
detailing a specific language
of the inert and precious.
Earlier I rapped the cistern
to verify water level,
and a week ago startled
a cottonmouth sunning its lengthy
self at the crossing. The door
just blew open, perhaps,
or a ghost wished to offer its
voice, neither malice
nor approval imbedded
in the gesture. History
shadows me despite my best
efforts. I walk, drink water,
write, think of friends left
behind or gone ahead,
reading between the grains
and dark spaces, looking for rain
in the blue, for light and benediction
and the secret poetry of furniture.
I do like your philosophy of allowing the words to emerge from. the material
It’s easier on the brain. Less thinking. 🙂
🙂
Another contemplative beauty, Bob. I especially like “the secret poetry of furniture.” I treasure a rough-hewn primitive table scarred — or perhaps valorized — by the pattern tracing wheel of a long-ago seamstress.
Thank you, Cate. I can get lost in wood grain…
another favorite from your pen
Thank you, Sarah.
aww, this makes me think of you, sitting at your desk, in a quiet corner, wishing to find a spark of flow, upon which you can transfer the feeling onto screen, for US, your faithful readers, who know that we will be touched by you in our deep sense, similar to what lies in yours.
p.s. that is a marvelous desk. wish I had one like that.
Thanks, Steph. It is quite the desk. J. Frank Dobie made it himself. I’ve had the privilege of sitting there and writing on occasion. Always inspiring.
I am familiar with Dobie. How grand to be inspired by his nook.. I hope to visit more writer’s homes in future travels.
Ah, a pilgrimage!
Secret poetry of furniture–like it. Oh, if our inanimate objects could speak.
IKEA furniture never speaks to me, but older, well crafted pieces often whisper words I can’t quite make out.
Haha. Only the old have stories hiding deep within the wood grains
Yeah, particle board doesn’t quite cut it.
🤣🤣🤣
That is why, the main reason, no IKEA here! We all want talking furnitures.
Yes, history shadows us all…whether intentional or unintentional!
dwight
We can’t escape it!
So very memorable.
I’m sitting at my desk, listening to the music of, Until The Ribbon Breaks, a new experience in sound for me, rhythmically enjoyable, reading your words, weaving a tune like a bird on a wire, and I’ll save the song for my evening muse.
