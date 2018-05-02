person Stephanie L. Harper, two poems

Posted on by

Read Stephanie L. Harper’s two poems at ISACOUSTIC*!

ISACOUSTIC*

Stephanie L. Harper grew up in California, attended college in Iowa and Germany, completed graduate studies and gave birth to her first child in Wisconsin, and lives with her husband and children and writes poetry in Oregon. Her debut poetry chapbook, This Being Done (Finishing Line Press), will be released in June 2018.

Dross

when the glacial lake outburst

flood scored the dawn of her

watershed

bones in the earth

she was meant to be everything

everything other than this

bottleneck of basalt
fugitives
frozen within
foramina
this stenosis
unsounding
the tributaries—

the cascades un-sung
hungering
the millennia—

this distended

motherless

mantle of belly & breasts burbled to pitch

//

Chimera

Had you been capable of opening
your eyes you’d have seen

that the obvious upside
to my unique coalescence

of scaly-headed tail caprid skull
leonine belly & three belching maws

was my reliable prescience
to forewarn of cataclysm but

View original post 149 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s