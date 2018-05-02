person Stephanie L. Harper, two poems

Read Stephanie L. Harper’s two poems at ISACOUSTIC*!
Stephanie L. Harper grew up in California, attended college in Iowa and Germany, completed graduate studies and gave birth to her first child in Wisconsin, and lives with her husband and children and writes poetry in Oregon. Her debut poetry chapbook, This Being Done (Finishing Line Press), will be released in June 2018.
Dross
when the glacial lake outburst
flood scored the dawn of her
watershed
bones in the earth
she was meant to be everything
everything other than this
bottleneck of basalt
fugitives
frozen within
foramina
this stenosis
unsounding
the tributaries—
the cascades un-sung
hungering
the millennia—
this distended
motherless
mantle of belly & breasts burbled to pitch
//
Chimera
Had you been capable of opening
your eyes you’d have seen
that the obvious upside
to my unique coalescence
of scaly-headed tail caprid skull
leonine belly & three belching maws
was my reliable prescience
to forewarn of cataclysm but
