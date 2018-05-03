Earth
Tremor and
stone
beset upon the calm.
Now water
lines the road’s
bed, and we see
no means to pass.
Even so
you break what falls.
* * *
This first appeared in Ijagun Poetry Journal in December 2013, and is also included in my micro-chapbook, You Break What Falls, available (free of charge) for download from the Origami Poems Project: http://www.origamipoems.com/poets/236-robert-okaji
I’m on your stoney road, must I go to the right to let you pass.
There’s room enough for the both of us! Did you bring wine?
There’s always a wine within Ivor’s reach.
Just as I expected!
😊 🍷🍷
Nicely finished
It certainly has broken my falls – my hip is still suffering from one… 🙂
😦
I love the rhythm and imagery in this…and I love the last two stanzas especially.
I was still thinking about the photo you paired with this gem when I advanced to my next email. My friend Jack must have been thinking about the journey in a similar way!
https://jackfussellacrosstheland.wordpress.com/2018/05/02/quote-and-a-picture-18/#like-48765
Be well-
Thank you! And yes, it appears that we were in synch. 🙂
Nicely crafted
