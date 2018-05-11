Talking to the Texan Basho

Poetry, journals, vents, and musings of a distracted woman

For the last two days, my students have metaphorically sat at the feet of Robert “Bob” Okaji and learned and learned and learned some more. Last week, I gave them five poems and a handful of directions: what are the poems’ topics? What are the poems’ meanings? Why are those meanings important?

They broke up into small groups, clusters of four or five (for the most part). Several students hunched at their desks by themselves. In one class, I had a mini-board meeting. They lined up colored pens and colored pencils and dove headfirst into diction, symbols, metaphors, and language, such beautiful language that I would tie myself to the phonemes and feel myself lift like a kite.

I flitted from group to group, gave encouragement, a little insight. I saw a bridge where none existed. I confirmed analysis of the concept of zero and the importance of etymology. I…