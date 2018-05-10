Abused, abandoned and left to die of thirst or predation almost sixteen years ago on a largely uninhabited county road terminating at our rural property’s entrance, Jackboy brought much laughter and comfort to our household. Tireless shadow, friend, writing partner, loyal companion and protector, he was, and will remain forever, a good boy – in his estimation, the highest possible praise. Nearly four years have passed. We miss him.

Jackboy’s Pride

Through patience,

recognition eases in: the patterns

of repetition and praise

and joy in task. The orange ball. A scorpion’s

tail. How we delight in sharing each

victory. And with the breeze

runs other unspoken tales – a neighbor’s

cruelty, bones, the pregnant raccoon

lumbering through the cedars. But nothing

deters the jump and the following drop.

He nips heels where none exist. We follow.