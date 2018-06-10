Introduction to the arrival of the cat’s death

Jeff Schwaner’s poem about impending loss strikes me hard today.

You have been coming this way for over a year
And I know it has taken a lot from you

Moving so slow

But I cannot let you in just yet.
He is too weak to move from our bed

These last few days but he still purrs
When he’s aware we are with him

And you can’t come into this room.
I will bring him down to you in a day

Or maybe two

There is so little left of him and by the time
I lift him from the bed everything

That’s valuable will already be gone.
I have carried them down before you know

I will not leave you waiting

Any longer than it takes in the meantime
There’s coffee a piano some books to read

The chairs I know are not comfortable
Down here where you wait

One thought on “Introduction to the arrival of the cat’s death

  1. Thanks for sharing this, Bob. Makes me extra-grateful for my still well middle-aged felines and reminds me, too, of a friend whose good old cat’s passage can likewise not be far off.

