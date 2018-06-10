Translations from the English

Introduction to the arrival of the cat’s death

You have been coming this way for over a year

And I know it has taken a lot from you

Moving so slow

But I cannot let you in just yet.

He is too weak to move from our bed

These last few days but he still purrs

When he’s aware we are with him

And you can’t come into this room.

I will bring him down to you in a day

Or maybe two

There is so little left of him and by the time

I lift him from the bed everything

That’s valuable will already be gone.

I have carried them down before you know

I will not leave you waiting

Any longer than it takes in the meantime

There’s coffee a piano some books to read

The chairs I know are not comfortable

Down here where you wait