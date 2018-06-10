Jeff Schwaner’s poem about impending loss strikes me hard today.
Introduction to the arrival of the cat’s death
You have been coming this way for over a year
And I know it has taken a lot from you
Moving so slow
But I cannot let you in just yet.
He is too weak to move from our bed
These last few days but he still purrs
When he’s aware we are with him
And you can’t come into this room.
I will bring him down to you in a day
Or maybe two
There is so little left of him and by the time
I lift him from the bed everything
That’s valuable will already be gone.
I have carried them down before you know
I will not leave you waiting
Any longer than it takes in the meantime
There’s coffee a piano some books to read
The chairs I know are not comfortable
Down here where you wait
Thanks for sharing this, Bob. Makes me extra-grateful for my still well middle-aged felines and reminds me, too, of a friend whose good old cat’s passage can likewise not be far off.
