Vesuvius
When the earth shrugs,
some warnings are better
heeded. A little
smoke, some ash.
A knife point held to the chin.
Why listen at all?
The man in the big house hides in its vastness.
Surrounded, he walks alone.
People speak, but he hears only himself.
Meanwhile,
the mountain
belches
and the birds fly north
seeking firm ground
upon which to land.
* * *
“Vesuvius” was first published in The Big Windows Review in December 2017. Thanks to editor Thomas Zimmerman for accepting this piece.
Why listen at all? A question I’ve recently asked myself. As you say, though — and if past is prologue — “some warnings are better heeded.” We turn a blind eye to what’s happening around us at our personal (and collective) peril.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d love to be able to tune out all the horrible noise, but no matter how I try, it oozes into my day. And yes, I believe that if we do not heed these warnings, we are imperiling ourselves.
LikeLike
Gorgeous write!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLike
Robert, this is a beautiful piece of poetry, especially here:
“People speak, but he hears only himself.
Meanwhile,
the mountain
belches
and the birds fly north
seeking firm ground
upon which to land.”
Simply beautiful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Tre. The ground seems to be trembling a lot lately.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re most welcome. An earthquake is among us. Peace, Robert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope that firm ground is coming soon.
LikeLike
*nods*
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh yes…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Nancie.
LikeLike
Pingback: Vesuvius — O at the Edges – burndoubt
The birds seem to know better… maybe the man should listen to them twittering and be quiet for a while. Great one!
LikeLike