OPTIONAL POETRY

a bird picks at gravel

under the grape vines

they are producing this year

green-hued pearls

small and bitter

nothing much

but grit and potential

the birds won’t touch them

shrieking away

in a burnt out pine

the violence of nature

is arbitrary

unlike ours

familias unidas no dividadas

*

and when they were departed behold the angel of the Lord appeareth to Joseph in a dream saying arise and take the young child and his mother and flee to Egypt

when he arose he took the young child and his mother by night and departed into Egypt

now the LORD had said unto Abram get thee out of thy county

and Abram went down into Egypt to sojourn there for famine was grievous in the land

thou shalt neither vex a stranger nor oppress him for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt

if a stranger sojourn with…