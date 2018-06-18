C’s poem needs to be read. Families belong together!
a bird picks at gravel
under the grape vines
they are producing this year
green-hued pearls
small and bitter
nothing much
but grit and potential
the birds won’t touch them
shrieking away
in a burnt out pine
the violence of nature
is arbitrary
unlike ours
familias unidas no dividadas
*
and when they were departed behold the angel of the Lord appeareth to Joseph in a dream saying arise and take the young child and his mother and flee to Egypt
when he arose he took the young child and his mother by night and departed into Egypt
now the LORD had said unto Abram get thee out of thy county
and Abram went down into Egypt to sojourn there for famine was grievous in the land
thou shalt neither vex a stranger nor oppress him for ye were strangers in the land of Egypt
if a stranger sojourn with…
