Unwinding
As in a day’s long
thread
or with cold drink
in hand,
glass sweating,
ice
shrinking, a little
sweet,
some salt, her
smile saying
relax, put up
your feet,
I’ll take care
of this,
don’t worry,
tomorrow’s
a full moon
away.
“Unwinding” first appeared here in January 2017.
lovely..pic. apt too…
Thank you, Geetika. The pics are from morguefile.com.
welcome…ok…real nice…thanks for sharing info…
Perf(ect read to set the day’s pace (and expectations!)
Thank you!
(Even if the full moon isn’t so soon … a good start to any day.)
Thanks, Jazz. The moon is always there, even when it’s not. 🙂
This work, in a time when we hardly look at the sky, is “revolutionary”.
We keep spinning around…
Sometimes, I hear your poems in my head like music…this is one of those. Thank you!
Thanks, Carrie. With all that’s going on in the world, I could use a little unwinding.
this vision doesn’t get much better. I await this
thanx g.r.
I know I could use a good unwinding! Thank you.
Such a balm, these words to carry through my day!
Thanks, Lynne!
Wow, once again you’re incredibly talented. Keep posting I love reading your poetry.
You are too kind. Thank you very much.
Yet another beautiful piece, each word so carefully chosen and placed. Love your work, Robert.
Thanks so much, Marian. Much appreciated.
Those last two couplets are perfect! (K)
Thanks, Kerfe. The moon just had to dive in!
