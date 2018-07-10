Two Haibun and a Short Poem at The Zen Space

Posted on by

I’m delighted to have two haibun and another short piece in the Summer 2018 Showcase at The Zen Space. Many thanks to editor Marie Marshall for taking these pieces.

12 thoughts on “Two Haibun and a Short Poem at The Zen Space

  3. Wow! Wow! What an amazing showcase at Zen Place! I began perusing some of the REAL LIVE HAIKU there, and I found myself breathless, quivering, and smiling all at once. I need to go back!

    But first, I wanted to congratulate you on this magnificent placement of “Thunder,” “Pain,” and “Waiting for the Shakuhachi…” I literally LOLed with recognition of myself in the haiku portion of “Pain.” There is a certain joy to be found in commiseration over some forms of (tragically humorous?) human hardship.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.