Two Haibun and a Short Poem at The Zen Space

I’m delighted to have two haibun and another short piece in the Summer 2018 Showcase at The Zen Space. Many thanks to editor Marie Marshall for taking these pieces.
I’m delighted to have two haibun and another short piece in the Summer 2018 Showcase at The Zen Space. Many thanks to editor Marie Marshall for taking these pieces.
Excellent, Robert. Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Merril. I’m really pleased about these.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations, Bob!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Cate. My first published haibun!
LikeLike
Wow! Wow! What an amazing showcase at Zen Place! I began perusing some of the REAL LIVE HAIKU there, and I found myself breathless, quivering, and smiling all at once. I need to go back!
But first, I wanted to congratulate you on this magnificent placement of “Thunder,” “Pain,” and “Waiting for the Shakuhachi…” I literally LOLed with recognition of myself in the haiku portion of “Pain.” There is a certain joy to be found in commiseration over some forms of (tragically humorous?) human hardship.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s an excellent selection of haiku there. Am pleased that my haibun found homes with them. Ha! And yes, there is a certain joy in commiseration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done, Bob. Congratulations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken. You might consider sending a few pieces to The Zen Place.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Bob. It has piqued my interest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
Wonderful group. Meditative. Congrats! (K)
LikeLike
You’re on a roll! Congratulations Robert :O)
LikeLike