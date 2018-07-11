7 Poems Up at Underfoot Poetry!

Stephanie L. Harper has some awesome poetry up at Underfoot Poetry. Many thanks to Stephanie for allowing me to ride on her coattails on two collaborative efforts.

White-throated_Sparrow_AudubonI’d like to express my gratitude to Tim Miller for hosting my quirky (some might say, “Harperesque”) poems (along with 2 collaborations with the one and only Robert Okaji!) at his fabulous blog, Underfoot Poetry (<< read them here); to editor Daniel Paul Marshall for his professionalism and the distinct pleasure it has been working with him and getting to know him and his work; and last but not least, to Robert Okaji, for his friendship, mentorship, collaboration, humor and sensitivity, and all-around beautiful, generous soul.

6 thoughts on “7 Poems Up at Underfoot Poetry!

    • Thanks, Jazz. This is the first time I’ve ever collaborated on poems. It’s a good exercise in stepping outside one’s normal patterns, or at the very least, in adapting them to mesh with another voice. And it was fun.

