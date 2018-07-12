“Ghazal to the Night” is Up at Eclectica

My poem “Ghazal to the Night,” is up at Eclectica.

I enjoy working with this form. It’s a bit challenging, but ultimately rewarding. For a little information on ghazals, you might read this article at poets.org. Superb examples abound in Ravishing DisUnities: Real Ghazals in English, edited by Agha Shahid Ali. The introduction alone is worth the cover price.

