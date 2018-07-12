My poem “Ghazal to the Night,” is up at Eclectica.
I enjoy working with this form. It’s a bit challenging, but ultimately rewarding. For a little information on ghazals, you might read this article at poets.org. Superb examples abound in Ravishing DisUnities: Real Ghazals in English, edited by Agha Shahid Ali. The introduction alone is worth the cover price.
Lovely, Robert. I like this form, too.
It’s a beguiling form, offering a bit of this and that, challenging both poet and reader.
Yes, beguiling–exactly.
how lovely, robert
Thank you, Beth.
What a delight! Loved it, Bob!
I need to write more of these. Much fun, but slow-going.
Hah! I need to try! I’m a slow writer anyway 😎
I generally avoid rhyme and repetition, so having to use them was initially difficult. But it did get a bit easier over time.
Well done, Bob. Congrats.
Thanks, Ken. As always, it’s thrilling to find homes for these pieces.
Really found “Bob” in the last line amusing. I mean I’ve only read oriental names mentioned in ghazals so far. So ” Bob” made me chuckle. 😀
I suppose it’s an “American ghazal.” Ha!
Intriguing!
Thanks, Jazz. They’re much fun to work on.
Hey winged smile! love that line. I like the challenge of ghazals too, but I seem stuck in pantoum-land these days. (K)
I’ve never tried to write pantoums. Hmm.
I find them addicting. They have a nice momentum you would do well I think.
