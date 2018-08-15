A Personal Apology

Four Ties Lit Review

I want to personally apologize to all our readers and folks who have submitted to Four Ties Lit Review for Issue VII. I have not been able to devote the time I thought I would to the magazine over the last 3 weeks. We should be finished and announcing who has been accepted for publication. However, my wife and I have just moved from Norfolk VA to Fort Collins CO. In the process of that move, we’ve been the victims of fraud. Fraud perpetrated upon us by our moving company. The company was “adjusting” the price of clients moves after signing binding contracts with those clients, extorting money from those clients if they wanted to get their shipment delivered. This is a form of racketeering. A federal grand jury indicted 12 company employees on July 31st and at least 5 of them have been arrested. Authorities have identified at…