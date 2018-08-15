A Personal Apology

Posted on by

Please remember that editors have lives, too. Matt Larrimore, editor-in-chief of Four Ties Lit Review, apologizes to his readers and submitters for the delay in publication of the next issue. Read why, and help out if you can (there’s a go fund me link).

Four Ties Lit Review

I want to personally apologize to all our readers and folks who have submitted to Four Ties Lit Review for Issue VII. I have not been able to devote the time I thought I would to the magazine over the last 3 weeks. We should be finished and announcing who has been accepted for publication. However, my wife and I have just moved from Norfolk VA to Fort Collins CO. In the process of that move, we’ve been the victims of fraud. Fraud perpetrated upon us by our moving company. The company was “adjusting” the price of clients moves after signing binding contracts with those clients, extorting money from those clients if they wanted to get their shipment delivered. This is a form of racketeering. A federal grand jury indicted 12 company employees on July 31st and at least 5 of them have been arrested. Authorities have identified at…

View original post 167 more words

4 thoughts on “A Personal Apology

  2. I feel very badly for them, Knowing how court cases drag on I hope it doesn’t takes forever for them to recover their property. If ever a publication had a valid excuse for lateness, this is it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.