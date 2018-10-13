SLHARPERPOETRY

Family Road Trip

As we cross from Idaho into Utah,

the speed limit increases to 80 MPH,

& the evening empties

itself of the day’s summer ire,

letting it bubble on the horizon,

like the burgeonings that grace

the faces of teenagers just emerged

from backseat oblivion

to find themselves

metamorphosed from neophytes

into sleek, lanky-limbed

molehill-monumentalization

experts overnight.

Somewhere between the relative

metropolises of Ogden & Salt Lake City,

we breeze past a little town

that sprouted in the morning

shadow of a mountain,

& is now

consummating its time-dilated version

of a storm-cloud’s single day & night;

& I think how this place must be

the torpor of teenagers incarnate—

tucked in its little bed, & brimming

with confoundedness—

mustering the elements

it will tower into a thing of splendor.