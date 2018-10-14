Patience

Patience

How time collapses
even the longest
held dream – that

trip to Italy
or the stilted
studio to the

barn’s rear, or
even the first
book and its

publication to early
acclaim by age
forty, fifty, sixty…

31 thoughts on "Patience

  8. I like to think that I pragmatically have no dreams, that I gave them up long ago after repeated disappointment. But your words only serve to emphasize that though I’ve shoved them out of sight, they still lurk underneath all that other stuff in the back of the closet. So much emotion in a few words…beautiful. (K)

