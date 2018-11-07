Until the End of the Rain and the Sudden Demise of Endless Rainy Nights

Shenandoah Breakdown



And I was waiting at my local dive bar

for a woman who never showed up

and the longer I waited

and the greater the amount of time

without seeing her face at the other end

of the swinging front door

the less I liked my friends

the less I liked my bourbon and my beers

and instead of leaning on them

I just wished I were somewhere I could be alone

which if I remember correctly

is what I finally did though

I had to go to a different neighborhood

where I didn’t know anyone

because these were the days when I knew

so many people and so many people knew me.

One night in New York I met a woman

whose parents came from Asia like mine

and she was in her late twenties/early thirties like me

but she was already a widow

and she worked at a…