Election Day Poem Up at Vox Populi

My poem “The Theory and Practice of Rebellion” is up at Vox Populi, nestled between Daniel R. Cobb’s essay “Democracy Dies without You,” and Naomi Shihab Nye’s powerful poem “United.” Fellow citizens of the USA, this election will change our lives. Vote!
Thanks, Bob!
A brief but lovely offering, Bob.
I hesitate over the title of the adjacent essay; I wonder if democracy dies not without us but with us; it too often appears to be a failed system that does not adequately account for the smallness of human nature. Certainly, history does not lack for examples of majority-rule ugliness. I am contemplating rule by a diverse sampling of what might be considered intellectual and spiritual aristocrats — people with the minds and souls to best consider our long-term interests and those of other species and the planet. Won’t happen, of course — too much anti-intellectualism in this country — yet I find the idea worth considering, given the planet’s urgent need for a better way.
A curious dichotomy – with or without us? Either poses a tough road.
Cate. That has been tried and failed. Ruling elite. Over the rest of the ‘unwashed masses’. It’s called collectivism and communism. Always ends in millions dead and a population with no say in what their ‘intellectual and spiritual aristocrats’ decide for them.
Just stick with the Constitutional representative democracy we have, thank you
Yes!!!!!! Thank you for this, Robert!
Thank you for reading it!
Fine words, Bob. Congrats.
Thanks very much, Ken. I have hope for today.
Congratulations, Robert. Excellent.
Thank you, Merril! I was honored to have my poem featured on Election Day.
You are in good company! Congratulations.
Thanks, Jazz! Just rubbing these virtual elbows with the greats… 🙂
Some scary times my friend 😑
They are, indeed!
Brilliant brother and congratulations on this powerful piece being published at Vox Populi
Peace and Freedom and Equality and Gender-Rights and Dignity and Equality for All ✌✊👍
