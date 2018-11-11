Daniel Paul Marshall

Haenyo incident at Hallim Harbour (sometime after lunch)

…At a small harbor | old stone steps cut out with tools

or perhaps repeated use & weather.

She watches fish with silver bellies |

(Asian carp?) leap out the pristine waters like

a good idea which granulates into fuzz

before you have time to write it down

—one leap after another

a meter or so | the gulls watching.

She asks a fisherman nearby

why do they do it? She can’t make out

much of what he says | something about

“polluted water & noise from fishing boats”

which “rumble through the water.”

A gang of ajumma who work at a black-pig

BBQ restaurant | cartoon make-up & hair-metal perms |

tiger-print spandex & leather waistcoats |

crowded around something or someone

—“What’s everyone so interested with?”

A Haenyeo: Grandma of the Sea “heard music while diving”

a music not belonging…