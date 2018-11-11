Daniel Paul Marshall strikes gold:
And the discussion on similes in the comments is like a bright torch in a dark well… Sorry, couldn’t resist.
Haenyo incident at Hallim Harbour (sometime after lunch)
…At a small harbor | old stone steps cut out with tools
or perhaps repeated use & weather.
She watches fish with silver bellies |
(Asian carp?) leap out the pristine waters like
a good idea which granulates into fuzz
before you have time to write it down
—one leap after another
a meter or so | the gulls watching.
She asks a fisherman nearby
why do they do it? She can’t make out
much of what he says | something about
“polluted water & noise from fishing boats”
which “rumble through the water.”
A gang of ajumma who work at a black-pig
BBQ restaurant | cartoon make-up & hair-metal perms |
tiger-print spandex & leather waistcoats |
crowded around something or someone
—“What’s everyone so interested with?”
A Haenyeo: Grandma of the Sea “heard music while diving”
a music not belonging…
