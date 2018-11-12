In Praise of Chiggers
And the others
feasting unseen
upon you,
offering their
blessings
of digestive juices
and anticoagulants,
allergic reactions and
reddened mounds
made pleasurable
by your fingernails
scraping the skin
around them, over
and raw, again,
again, it feels
so good!
“In Praise of Chiggers” first appeared here in August, 2017. We’re past the season now…
I’m almost ready to stop spraying my shoes and legs when I go for a hike. Almost.
I received a few bites the last time I was out in the country, but nothing like what happens in the heart of the season.
Oh no! I had a chigger feasting between my toes when I was a teenager. Your post was thought provoking! That is for sure!
Oh, those insidious chiggers!
Interesting poem … best not read aloud in summer grasses … lest construed as invite …
Is there a mosquito gratitude poem in the wings?
I am a walking insect buffet! One never knows what’ll pop out!
Thank you for this! No one appreciates vermin.
The poor vermin! 🙂
They are the reason I don’t walk barefoot around my farm in the summer. I know I should bless them, but there are days when that is challenging. 😉
I avoid barefoot promenades because of snakes and scorpions and fire ants, but these little guys are the worst!
ROFL!
Thanks, Jeni! One never knows what will spark a poem…
While I read this poem severely overcome by the heebie jeebies, I can appreciate your verse. 🙂
Chiggers do indeed inspire a certain vibe!
Ouch, and they say poetry consoles …
Only so much can be done when faced with chiggers!
They give me the jiggers!
Omg Robert, took me many passes before I could open to read the photo was so awful. Still you’ve got to love those blighters. I guess…
