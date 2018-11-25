SLHARPERPOETRY

Things I Cannot Say

Even when you are a one-year-old jumping out of your crib

(you have no particular reason for jumping, but you do it,

& the thud you make that’s loud but doesn’t hurt,

wakes your father, the menacing resonance of whose

footsteps approaching your room overwhelms you with terror—

your own heartbeat surging in your head—which you catalogue

into your infant consciousness as a sense of mortal danger

you will run from for the rest of your life, though you have no

language to account for it yet), you already implicitly understand

that your fear is a thing you must never talk about out loud, for

the only way its malaise living in your veins could feel worse,

would be if the words you formulated & ascribed to its being

resulted in its summary negation.

___________________________________For the same, essential reason,

you still hardly believe the amazing…