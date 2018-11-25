Spring Dawn (after Meng Haoran)

The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:
Spring sleep not wake dawn
Everywhere hear cry bird
Night come wind rain sound
Flower fall know how many
This adaptation first appeared on the blog in November 2014.
Leaves falls and spreads on ground
Snow falls to enrich the scene
flowers fall and makes me frown
why? I ask ..rains falls and we can not count
Love is like that..a fairy tale crown
Love’s mystery seems to elude many of us…
Indeed
Reblogged this on Prairiepomes.
Thank you for reblogging, Anna Marie!
Thank you. I really enjoy these Chinese poems.
Thank you!
