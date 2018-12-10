Read this poem! Stephanie L. Harper’s recipe for…?
Psychedelic
because suddenly you see
the whole universe is yet to be
uncovered you lift
the lid & add precisely one and a half
teaspoons of photons to the black vat
of atoms nattering themselves into a froth—
& because with the heat they generate
you could boil
an egg (such as say
the calcium-bound alimentary plasma
of an embryonic chicken
or even one of the kiln-fired variety
that you might decide to glaze
with a tie-dye motif from the invisible
light spectrum cajoling it to appear
indiscriminate)—
the dense infinity of which tricks
your brain into believing the secret
of simmering
in a wood-smoke-redolent
reduction of souls
(the one that tastes like honey is your very own)
that makes you this cobalt curl of steam
finally climbing into the identity you’ve been
fancying for all eternity:
a heart thrumming crimson
trumpet-flowers
& indigo buntings
born knowing meaning
is…
View original post 51 more words