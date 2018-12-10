SLHARPERPOETRY

Psychedelic

because suddenly you see

the whole universe is yet to be

uncovered you lift

the lid & add precisely one and a half

teaspoons of photons to the black vat

of atoms nattering themselves into a froth—

& because with the heat they generate

you could boil

an egg (such as say

the calcium-bound alimentary plasma

of an embryonic chicken

or even one of the kiln-fired variety

that you might decide to glaze

with a tie-dye motif from the invisible

light spectrum cajoling it to appear

indiscriminate)—

the dense infinity of which tricks

your brain into believing the secret

of simmering

in a wood-smoke-redolent

reduction of souls

(the one that tastes like honey is your very own)

that makes you this cobalt curl of steam

finally climbing into the identity you’ve been

fancying for all eternity:

a heart thrumming crimson

trumpet-flowers

& indigo buntings

born knowing meaning

is…