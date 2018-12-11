Wet Grass, Weeds
A lone raven
circling the neighbor’s oak,
an oddity in this neighborhood,
lending mystery to the afternoon,
a gateway through dandelion
fluff and the blue seeping through clouds.
A car rumbles by,
stereo hammering the air,
warnings everywhere for the wary.
“Wet Grass, Weeds” first appeared here in May 2016.
Much prefer a raven’s call to car stereo “hammering”!
It’s much more pleasant and interesting!
a gateway through dandelion…..So much in and leading through that!
Thanks, James. Oh, those dandelions!
Excellent imagery, especially the stereo hammering
I’ve never understood the lure of the loud…
