Legacy

i’m no kind of Ishmael to expound

some great protagonist’s wayward saga,

& haven’t the slightest inkling of other

women’s misfortunes, nor do i know

if i’m even justified in such grief over a life

squandered on an endless vigil’s cries of

who sees me now? & now? & now?

who, besides this mirror i face,

knows my bulging litany of failures,

my spurious assumption of a character i detest?

i was born lacking the power

to reason my way out of this gravitational

force i’ve abhorred since youth, & which

now condemns me to lug about my globed

satellites—

to bear these adjuncts’ fleshy heft, as if I were

still umbilically moored to the gangway by my own

murdered albatross—

each a whale of white with its vacant eye

downcast like a faded damask rose.

STEPHANIE L. HARPER

