Ghazal of the Bullwhip

Who hears braided tongues lashing the glare still?

The language of pain writhing through white air, still.

Or herding cattle you pop and crack above the horizon,

pastoral and flowing. But sharp, a sonic nightmare, still.

You ask how love blossoms through decades and more.

That look, a caress, the perfect words – all quite rare, still.

Oh to be a larks head knot, strengthening when used.

Delicious hitch, unmoved water, tight square, still.

I fall, you fall. We fall together in pleated silence.

The inevitable loop of the captive’s bright snare, still.

No gods today, but voices trickling through my skull:

Bob, Bob, they say. Not again. Even you should care. Still!

* * *

In response to a comment, Daniel Schnee dared/challenged me to write a poem about a bullwhip. To make it interesting I decided to combine his theme with my latest enthusiasm, the ghazal form.

This first appeared on the blog in September 2017.