Ghazal to Bob, in the Night

Prairiepomes

It’s a new year, but I haven’t changed. I cannot resist responding to awesome poetry. I do hope Mr. Okaji will forgive me taking his name in this vein…

Anchors aweigh, we settle lower in the water

every year we are blessed to yet bob in the night.

Pockets emptied, we cast vestments to slaughter

turn off laundry room light, let them bob in the night.

Emails disappearing, this century’s unvouched for alibi

electronic dog runs away, to chew, bark, bob in the night.

Neither owl nor island, fresh thoughts loom in memory’s murk

half-drowned in self-reflection, they bob in the night.

Your bones, oh smoky altar, are consumed like breath

like breath, their essence left to float, and bob in the night.

This river, carried by the sun, carries a boat carved with runes

these are Anna’s words, waterline eyes that bob in the night.