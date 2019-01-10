Ghazal to Bob, in the Night

I’m so flattered that Anna Marie Sewell took the time to do this!
It’s a new year, but I haven’t changed. I cannot resist responding to awesome poetry. I do hope Mr. Okaji will forgive me taking his name in this vein…
Anchors aweigh, we settle lower in the water
every year we are blessed to yet bob in the night.
Pockets emptied, we cast vestments to slaughter
turn off laundry room light, let them bob in the night.
Emails disappearing, this century’s unvouched for alibi
electronic dog runs away, to chew, bark, bob in the night.
Neither owl nor island, fresh thoughts loom in memory’s murk
half-drowned in self-reflection, they bob in the night.
Your bones, oh smoky altar, are consumed like breath
like breath, their essence left to float, and bob in the night.
This river, carried by the sun, carries a boat carved with runes
these are Anna’s words, waterline eyes that bob in the night.
What a tribute!
So well done! And so flattering.
Reblogged this on my site,
Thanks for reblogging!
So nice.
You do inspire!
Yes, really nice. It’s been a good month!
