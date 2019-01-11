Ghazal to the Night

Ghazal to the Night

The sun carries this river to the night.
Balmless flesh, lies. A letter to the night.

What folly, your mineral dream of power.
I inhale your bones, oh smoky altar to the night.

A stump is neither owl nor island, lifeboat
nor storm. This resin, a gift of myrhh to the night.

My email disappeared to emerge a year later.
Why? Remember what we were to the night.

Hey, winged smile, describe yourself in colors!
Empty your veins and pockets, donor to the night.

This cup, that glass. The song of empty bottles.
Casting off, Bob hands his anchor to the night.

 

* * *

“Ghazal to the Night” first appeared in Eclectica in July 2018. I am extremely grateful to editor Jen Finstrom for publishing my poetry over the years.

I enjoy working with this form. It’s a bit challenging, but ultimately rewarding. For a little information on ghazals, you might read this article at poets.org. Superb examples abound in Ravishing DisUnities: Real Ghazals in English, edited by Agha Shahid Ali. The introduction alone is worth the cover price.

 

 

9 thoughts on “Ghazal to the Night

  1. Each pairing fascinates …
    Especially the conclusion, handing anchor to the night …
    AND HEY – is it odd or not that this popped into my notices yesterday afternoon, but when I tried to open and read last night … I got the infamous “This is somewhat embarrassing, isn’t it?” message … post not to be found … seems this post disappeared to emerge a day later!
    Okaji mysteries!!

